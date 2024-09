Crews contain fire that spread from home to nearby grass in Auberry

AUBERRY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a house fire that spread to nearby vegetation in Fresno County on Thursday night.

ABC30 Insider video from Emily Sanchez shows the flames as a large plume of smoke rises into the sky.

Fresno County Fire says it sparked just after 8 pm near Frazier and Auberry.

The flames scorched about half an acre before being contained.

Authorities have not yet said what started the fire.