Data shows high blood pressure on the rise in young men

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, may seem like an "older adult" issue. Unfortunately, data shows it's impacting younger adults.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, may seem like an "older adult" issue. Unfortunately, data shows it's impacting younger adults.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, may seem like an "older adult" issue. Unfortunately, data shows it's impacting younger adults.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, may seem like an "older adult" issue. Unfortunately, data shows it's impacting younger adults.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hypertension, or high blood pressure, may seem like an "older adult" issue.

Unfortunately, data shows it's impacting younger adults.

According to The National Institute of Health, nearly 31% of men ages 18-39 have hypertension.

"You put your arm in the machine, and it shows you these numbers, and you say 'Oh, but I feel perfectly fine,'" Dr. Toussaint Streat shared. "I hear that all the time, 'I feel great.'"

Dr. Streat, with Kaiser Permanente in Clovis, said high blood pressure has no symptoms, which is why regular screenings are important.

Men who have a high risk of hypertension include those who smoke or drink alcohol, have a poor diet, do not get exercise, and are experiencing obesity. Genetics also play a role.

"Those who are hypertensive usually -- because we go into the history here -- have a hypertensive relative," explained Dr. Streat.

At Kaiser, it's a team effort when it comes to diagnosing and treating hypertension. The medical staff focuses on awareness and education.

"I tell them it's cheaper to be healthy than it is to be sick by a long shot," Dr. Streat said.

If the condition goes unnoticed and left untreated, doctors said it could lead to more health complications -- many of which can cause sudden death.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.