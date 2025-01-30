DC plane crash: A timeline of the deadly collision

Dozens of people are presumed dead after an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday night.

The Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet and Black Hawk helicopter both crashed into the icy Potomac River after colliding in midair, launching a desperate overnight search and rescue mission. No survivors are expected, officials said.

Sixty-four people were on the plane, which departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three Army soldiers were aboard the helicopter, which was on a training flight at the time, officials said.

Here's a look at how the tragedy unfolded, as the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

5:38 p.m. CT: American Airlines Flight 5342 departs from Wichita, Kansas, headed to the D.C.-area airport, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The flight is scheduled to land in D.C. at 9:03 p.m. ET.

8:47 p.m. ET: A DCA air traffic controller asks the Black Hawk pilot if they have the CRJ in sight and to pass behind the plane. The pilot confirms to the DCA tower a few seconds later that they have the plane in sight and they will maintain visual separation, according to the ATC audio recording released by LiveATC.net.

Map of the area around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the layout of Runway 33, at the time a regional jet and Army Black Hawk helicopter collided, officials say. ABC News, Flightradar24.com

8:47:58 p.m. ET: The time of the Black Hawk's last transmission.

8:48:01 p.m. ET: The time of the jet's last transmission.

Around that time, D.C. Fire and EMS receive an alert that an aircraft crashed while on approach to Reagan International Airport into the Potomac River, initiating a large local, state and federal response.

EarthCam footage from the Kennedy Center Cam captures an explosion in the air.

8:51 p.m. ET: Departures to DCA are grounded due to the aircraft emergency.

8:55 p.m. ET: DCA closes.

Around this time, Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region command center watchstanders receive a report of the collision, with boat crews deployed to conduct searches.

8:58 p.m. ET: First responders arrive on the scene, with hundreds eventually responding from multiple agencies as they search into the night for any survivors.

Emergency divers respond after a passenger aircraft collided with a helicopter, in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Thursday, Jan. 30

At an early morning press briefing, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly says no survivors are expected from the plane crash and that crews are switching to a recovery operation.

Twenty-eight bodies have been recovered, including 27 from the plane and one from the Black Hawk helicopter, Donnelly says.

11 a.m. ET: DCA reopens, with planes now arriving and departing.