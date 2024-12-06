Dense fog making air quality worse across the Central Valley

The pollution getting trapped in the Valley fog is raising concerns about health risks.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heavy fog across the Central Valley is creating a twin threat to your health and safety by mixing with the pollution.

In the early morning and late at night, a thick blanket of fog gets trapped in the bowl of the Valley when the temperature and dew points drop overnight.

"We have basically a stagnate weather pattern that's happening and this will promote fog as the temperature and the dew point come together and there's nothing to break that inversion. So, it's day after day after day of repeating pattern," said ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso.

Musso says we might not get relief until mid-December.

"What we need is dynamic to come along like a cold front to sweep through to scour it out. Wind to come in and mix the atmosphere from the top to the bottom or of course rain to wash it out," explained Musso.

"As of right now the computer models are hinting that we may go through halfway through the month of December before rain comes back into the picture."

The Valley Air District says to pay attention to air quality alerts and look out for certain symptoms.

"What folks might begin to notice maybe their nose is a little runny and they don't fee like they're getting a cold and their eyes are itchy or watery. If they're one of those sensitive groups they might feel tightness in their chest. A little bit of a sore throat," said Jaime Holt with the Valley Air District.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, or part of more sensitive groups, you should spend more time indoors and limit activities that could expose you more to poor air.

"Maybe its not using your wood burning fireplace or stove, maybe its putting off that lawn care that you had scheduled for this afternoon," said Holt.

"Don't light candles or fry bacon or do any of those things that create pollution in your home."

If you have a wood burning stove or fireplace, the Valley Air District has a grant of $5,000 or more to help you replace the unit.

