Department of Homeland Security visit in Dinuba ignites deportation fear

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sighting of Department of Homeland Security agents at the United Health Centers in Dinuba this week has ignited fear online of possible deportation efforts in the city.

The incident on Thursday is the latest in a string of other sightings that has people in the Central Valley on edge.

Action News reached out to the health organization. They weren't available for an on-camera interview but issued a statement:

"We are aware of misleading information circulating on social media regarding the visit by Department of Homeland Security officials to United Health Centers Dinuba location yesterday. We want to clarify that this was not a raid, and no patients were the target of the visit."

The medical group won't give details on the interaction with agents but go on to say they are committed to protecting the rights and privacy of their patients and they remain steadfast in upholding their legal and ethical obligation to the people they serve.

"People hear the rumors that everybody is going to get deported and so, they're not going to school or they're maybe not going to work and that is tragic," said ABC 30 political analyst and former Congresswoman Connie Conway.

The former congresswoman said there could be immigrants that get caught in the crossfire of targeted deportations, but she doesn't believe that's the intention behind President Trump's executive order and hopes that doesn't happen.

"The criminal element that has happened with the open border is really the problem. You hear about all the murders, the rapes, other horrible things that have happened by criminals. It's not the immigrants that wanna come here to work," said Conway.

Conway hopes for better legislation that helps undocumented immigrants, who don't have a criminal history, attain the American Dream.

Action News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment regarding these recent sightings. We have yet to hear back.

