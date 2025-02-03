Deputies searching for suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in Tulare County

Deputies are searching for the suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in Tulare County Saturday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened last night near Road 127 and Avenue 328 in Patterson Track near Visalia.

The victim told deputies that a man armed with a gun confronted him while he was throwing away trash near the roadway.

The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and robbed him.

The suspect threatened to kill the victim if he called the police, then ran off.

Anyone with information should contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.