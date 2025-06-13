Derek and Heather Carr day proclaimed in the city of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special honor for former Fresno State football star and Saints quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno City Hall.

On Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer and the councilmembers recognized Carr's hard work and contributions to the valley, alongside his family and dedication to Fresno.

They proclaimed June 12 as Derek and Heather Carr Day in the city of Fresno.

It comes just over a month after the Saints player announced that he was retiring from the NFL after eleven seasons.

A highlight video was played showing Carr's time at Fresno State, his draft to the Raiders, his work with Valley Children's Hospital, and his time with the Saints.

The video ended with a statement of "Welcome Home Carr Family".

"There was really no decision, we knew at some point that we were coming back here, it just took our son asking us, our oldest he's like are we gonna keep moving all the time and we're like you know what let's just move one more time so you can just grow up in one place," Derek Carr said.

"it feels like home. Everytime we'd visit, we'd even make the comment, 'Wow it feels like home' and just the people are so welcoming here, it feels like family."

Derek and Heather Carr shared that their family is living in Fresno County.

Their kids will be home-schooled, but they are expected to take part in sports through Fresno Christian Schools.