Detectives revisiting deadly drive-by shooting in Huron in 2017

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has gained new information on the cold case murder of 68-year-old Francisco Acosta in Huron.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has gained new information on the cold case murder of 68-year-old Francisco Acosta in Huron.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has gained new information on the cold case murder of 68-year-old Francisco Acosta in Huron.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has gained new information on the cold case murder of 68-year-old Francisco Acosta in Huron.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has gained new information on the cold case murder of 68-year-old Francisco Acosta in Huron.

Detectives are now re-visiting the case and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.

Acosta was killed in a drive-by shooting at his home on 14th Street in January of 2017.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.