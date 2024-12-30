Co-hosts Seacrest, Ora reveal resolutions, what to expect for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

NEW YORK -- As preparations take shape for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, co-hosts Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora reveal everything from their attire, resolutions and what they are looking forward to at this year's show.

For the second year in a row, Seacrest will team up with award-winning musician Ora as co-hosts for the renowned show.

"It's chaos, it's madness and it's a dream come true, it's a moment in history," Ora said.

Eyewitness News caught up with the pair, way up high, right next to the iconic crystal ball to talk about all things 2025.

So, what will Ryan wear for the big celebration?

"I have a tuxedo with a denim shirt. Denim shirt, a navy-blue tux. Do you agree? Approve? Kemberly, don't act so allergic to my denim shirt," Seacrest said.

On Tuesday evening, Seacrest said he's looking forward to reconnecting with friends.

"Carrie Underwood who's been doing this for 20 years, super cool. The Jonas Brothers, I've been with them growing up for 20 years," he said.

Meanwhile, Ora will pull double duty as a co-host and performer, and she's been prepping for some time.

"It's a bit like a machine, sleep, but you can't because you have so many nerves and excitement and just being well behaved and once the work is over with, you enjoy it... party," Ora said.

As for New Year's resolutions, neither believes in biting off more than you can chew but Seacrest did float one idea.

"I might take a little more rest this year. Each week this year, a little more down time. Maybe one hour a day probably," he said.

For Seacrest, this is a monumental year here in Times Square. The year 2025 marks his 20th anniversary hosting the big bash on New Year's Eve.

"Now that I feel myself walking up the stairs to the ball, I used to just glide up the stairs, now it took about 12 minutes to get up here," he said.

On the other hand, Ora, whose dad owns a couple of pubs back home in London, looked ahead to the new year.

"I'm really good at pouring a good pint!" Ora said.