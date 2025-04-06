Dinuba mother who survived murder attempt on the road to recovery

Family says 28-year-old Jackie Espinoza is recovering after her ex and father to her two children, Jesus Murillo, tried to kill her earlier this week.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josefina Ibarra shares her daughter, 28-year-old Jackie Espinoza's resilience after her ex-boyfriend tried to kill her.

"She's a fighter. God left her on earth for a purpose," Ibarra said.

On Tuesday evening, Dinuba police responded to calls of a man holding a gun to a woman's head in a home on Gardenia and Primrose Avenues.

Authorities revealed the suspect, 26-year-old Jesus Murillo, shot Espinoza in the chest at least two times.

Espinoza was found outside the home.

When officers arrived, they used a drone to enter the house and found Murillo dead from a self-inflicted wound.

Espinoza was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, where she underwent surgery.

"She's doing better, they took her out of the intensive care unit, thank God," Ibarra said.

The first thing Espinoza did when she woke up was ask about her two kids, her 7-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl. Children she shares with Murillo.

Ibarra says the family is helping care for the two kids.

"We're going through a moment that is really difficult. It's things that you don't think would happen," Josefina Ibarra | Mother of victim

As Ibarra still tries to figure out why Murillo would want to hurt her daughter, she says they're focused on her recovery and the future.

"My plan is to help my daughter with anything that she needs help with. I'm going to be there with her. Our family is going to be there with her," Ibarra said.

It's a long road to recovery for Espinoza.

The family says doctors will not remove the bullets from Espinoza's body because it will cause more damage.

If you'd like to support Jackie's road to recovery, her family has set up a GoFundMe page.

Family Services of Tulare County offers support to adults and families experiencing domestic violence in Tulare County communities. If you or someone you know can use information, please call the 24-hour hotline at 559-732-5941. Advocates are available to offer resources, shelter, and help safety plan.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

