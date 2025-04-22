Diocese of Fresno remembers Pope Francis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As bells tolled in Vatican City Monday, commemorating the death of Pope Francis, so did the bells at St. John's Cathedral in downtown Fresno.

Black fabric has been draped around the front door of the cathedral and around a photo of the pope inside.

Notably the pontiff's passing comes during the holiest time in the Christian calendar, just hours after marking Easter Sunday with thousands in Saint Peter's Square which would become his final public appearance.

"His audience yesterday was a symbol of his strength as a leader. He wanted to be with his people no matter what, no matter how he was feeling," said Chandler Marquez, spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

Bishop Joseph Brennan released the following statement:

"Pope Francis' unwavering spirit of service has left a profound and lasting impact on the life of our Church. May his example of compassion and outreach continue to inspire us all. I ask that you join me in prayer:

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. As we navigate through the ceremonies and processes of the coming days, we will continue to provide you with information."

Pope Francis, the first from Latin America, was known as a reformer, encouraging the church to be more inclusive and opening the doors to all.

