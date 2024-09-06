'Disney Jr's Ariel' gets a visit from a special guest with an important message

"Disney Jr's Ariel" is getting a special guest. Acclaimed marine biologist and ocean conservationist Danni Washington voices "Tantie Chantal" in today's episode.

Mykal-Michelle Harris, who is the voice of Ariel, welcomed her with open arms.

"I am so excited and thrilled that we have Miss Danni Washington, who is a marine biologist off screen, playing our marine biologist on screen," Harris said.

"The dynamic between Ariel and Chantal is fun. Interesting. It's inquisitive," Washington said.

Featured in this special episode is a song called "Did You Know," sung by Washington.

"I'm having a great time with Ariel and her friends talking about fish facts, ocean facts that are interesting and it's really upbeat and fun and exciting and it makes you want to learn more," she explained.

"When I first watched the original animated theatrical film The Little Mermaid, that's what inspired me to ask questions about marine biology and figure out how could I spend the rest of my life exploring the ocean and telling stories like Disney Junior's Ariel," Washington said. "I hope that this series will inspire kids all over the world to fall in love with the ocean and to want to explore the ocean."

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" airs today on Disney Jr and Disney Channel. It'll stream on Disney+ September 25.

