The animated short is inspired by a true story

Disney+ releases first-look trailer for 'An Almost Christmas Story' from Alfonso Cuarón

Disney+ releases the first-look trailer for "An Almost Christmas Story" from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón. The animated short featuring Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly will stream Nov. 15.

Disney+ releases the first-look trailer for "An Almost Christmas Story" from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón. The animated short featuring Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly will stream Nov. 15.

Disney+ releases the first-look trailer for "An Almost Christmas Story" from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón. The animated short featuring Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly will stream Nov. 15.

Disney+ releases the first-look trailer for "An Almost Christmas Story" from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón. The animated short featuring Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly will stream Nov. 15.

It's not yet Halloween, but Disney+ is getting ready for the holidays with a new short film.

"An Almost Christmas Story" is the third holiday short by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón.

The animated short film is inspired by the true events of Moon, a tiny owl rescued from New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020.

According to the official synopsis, "In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents."

Lending their voices to the film are Cary Christopher as Moon, Estella Madrigal as Luna, Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl, Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Alex Ross Perry as Dave The Dog, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Phil Rosenthal as Punt, Natasha Lyonne as Pat and John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer.

Reilly, by the way, performs four songs in the film.

"An Almost Christmas Story" premieres on Disney+ November 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

