Disneyland to open Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on 'The Princess and the Frog'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A party was underway Wednesday at Disneyland as the park prepares to open its newest attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The ride is based on the 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog."

Among those on hand for the celebration were stars from that film, including Jenifer Lewis and Anika Noni Rose, who also provided audio for the attraction.

"It's historic," Lewis said. "I mean it's the first African-American themed ride in the parks and we're proud of this. We love that it's set in New Orleans."

The ride officially opens to the public on Friday in the park's Critter Country. Riders are cautioned they should expect to get wet on the ride.

"For 15 years to have passed and to have this renaissance for Tiana and 'The Princess and the Frog' is just phenomenal," Rose said.

