Disneyland celebrates its 70th anniversary

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland is celebrating 70 years of being "The Happiest Place on Earth," and the beloved theme park has plenty of festivities in store all year long.

The park first opened its doors on July 17, 1955, and on Thursday, cast members were treated to a special party to mark the big milestone. Disney CEO Bob Iger was also at the park Thursday morning to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in honor of the anniversary.

To make the most of the yearlong celebrations, Disneyland Resort will offer a limited time, multi-day theme park ticket for as low $120 per day, along with with other special deals for 3-day and 4-day tickets.

Plus, "Walt Disney - A Magical Life", a new attraction based on the life of Walt Disney, opens on Thursday. It features an animatronic Walt to tell his story using his own words through historical footage and audio.

Click here for a look at the full guide to the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration, including new details on the limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, and collectible merchandise.

