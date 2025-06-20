Join Disney Jr. fans for 3 days of live shows, character meet-and-greets, crafts, and family fun at Disneyland Resort this August

Celebrate 'Disney Jr. Let's Play' with shows, characters, and family activities at Disneyland Resort

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Jr. fans and their families are invited to enjoy "Disney Jr. Let's Play!", a vibrant three-day celebration packed with interactive activities, special live shows, and character meet-and-greets.

The festivities kick off Friday, Aug. 8, at Disney California Adventure Park, where preschoolers and their families can dive into the "Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party," a lively celebration that transforms the street into a party.

Last year's event took place during D23 Day at Disneyland and included a special parade with Ariel leading the way atop her float. Check out the highlights from that celebration in the video player above.

This year, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other beloved Disney Jr. characters will be joining the fun once again, participating in special "Disney Jr. Let's Play! Live" stage performances.

Little artists can get creative at the Animation Academy's "Learn to Draw Disney Jr. Characters" sessions, while those with a sweet tooth can join "Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties" cupcake decorating activity.

Throughout the day, attendees can also snap photos with their favorite Disney Jr. characters and explore themed photo walls in Hollywood Land featuring hit series like "Bluey," "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+," and "SuperKitties."

The fun continues over at Downtown Disney District where more photo ops will be available, along with shop exclusive "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" merchandise at World of Disney.

Additionally, the interactive "Let's Play!" Bubbles Experience at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and lawn offers hands-on bubbly fun for guests.

For more details and a schedule of the event, visit: disneyland.disney.go.com/events

"Disney Jr. Let's Play!" will be held from August 8-10.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.