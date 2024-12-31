Do you have your REAL ID yet? You'll need it by May 2025 to board domestic flights in US

As of May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a REAL ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

As of May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a REAL ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

As of May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a REAL ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

As of May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a REAL ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

LOS ANGELES -- Here's an important reminder if you live in California and plan on traveling next year.

As of May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a REAL ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

In most states, REAL IDs have a star in the top right corner. In California, it's marked with a golden bear and a star.

To get it, you'll need proof of social security, two proofs of residency and proof of status such as a passport, a birth certificate or permanent resident card.

You'll still need a passport to travel internationally.