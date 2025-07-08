Doc Talk: The dangers and effects of vaping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a troubling trend among teens across the nation.

While vaping is slightly on the decline here in Fresno County, health officials are educating parents and teens about the risks of nicotine addiction and raising awareness about the dangers of vaping and nicotine pouches.

Action News Live at Three anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Dr. Rais Vohra, who explained how the tool may be beneficial for those trying to quit smoking but is creating concern for parents in the Central Valley.