'Doctor Odyssey' sails back to prime time with a two-part shark centered storyline

HOLLYWOOD -- It's back to sea for the cast of "Doctor Odyssey." The ABC series returns with its mid-season premiere, and it *won't* be smooth sailing!

"It's always going to shock, hopefully," said co-star Joshua Jackson.

"Doctor Odyssey" sails back to prime time with a two-part shark centered storyline.

"We come back with this kind of insane episode," said Jackson. "There's been a shark attack. We bring the victims back to the boat. Everything kicks off. Then next week, which I can't tell you what that is, it actually gets worse for our group of characters."

Also on the way...the show's "on board" for more of the "thruple" with the doctor and his medical team.

"It's not over yet. And it's not this thing where, 'What the heck? That happened?' and then we move on," said co-star Sean Teale. "It's going to fester in a new way. It's going to show--someone else is going to come on the boat and it's going to shine a light on our situation in a different way and give us a new perspective. And we keep on deepening our problems."

Look for an upcoming episode about his character's past I'm told you can't see coming.

Don Johnson says his character has quite the episode on the way as well. He credits creator Ryan Murphy for making the show fun to work on and to watch.

"He put together this chemistry with this cast and basically he went out and picked each person and all of us said yes.," said Johnson. "That tells you something about Ryan Murphy. And it tells you something about the nature and the joyfulness of this show."

"It's beautiful and it's pretty and it's incredible and it's crazy and it's high stakes and it's bloody and it's gory and then you go home," laughed Jackson.

"Dr. Odyssey" is back Thursday nights on ABC, next day on Hulu.