Doctors stress to protect yourself from heat-related injuries

Over the next few days, Central California will be heating up. While warmer weather can be fun, it does take a toll on our physical health.

Over the next few days, Central California will be heating up. While warmer weather can be fun, it does take a toll on our physical health.

Over the next few days, Central California will be heating up. While warmer weather can be fun, it does take a toll on our physical health.

Over the next few days, Central California will be heating up. While warmer weather can be fun, it does take a toll on our physical health.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) (KFSN) -- Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno was busy on Thursday morning with people getting in their daily exercise before the hotter temperatures settled in.

"Limit your outdoor activities between the hottest part of the day, which is 10 am and 4 pm," said Dr. Vivian Torio, a Family Medicine Physician with Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

Over the next few days, Central California will be heating up. While warmer weather can be fun, it does take a toll on our physical health.

"Extreme fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness, sweating a lot, thirsty," said Dr. Torio. "Feeling thirsty is a big one, sometimes confusion."

Those are all symptoms of a heat-related illness. Doctors say don't ignore the warning signs that your body is giving you. Dr. Torio tells Action News that swelling could also be a sign of a heat-related injury, especially for older adults.

"It's actually a sign that you probably need to drink more," said Dr. Torio. "Your body's holding on to that water because it needs it."

She adds that muscle cramps can also be a sign of dehydration. Health experts say to avoid drinking caffeine during hot weather.

"It's a diuretic," said Dr. Torio. "It makes you pee more. So you're going to pee all the water out."

On top of staying hydrated, Dr. Torio has an important reminder for your safety.

"Take frequent breaks," said Dr. Torio. "We have a lot of athletes practicing over the summer. As long as they get good breaks, like every 30 minutes, depending on what their activity is, they should be okay."

Doctors also say to not forget to take advantage of the cooling centers in your neighborhood.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, X and Instagram.