DOJ threatens California public schools with legal action over CIF trans-athlete policy

The high school junior shared first place with her closest competitors because of a new policy put into place earlier this week in response to her success.

FRESNO, Calif. -- California public schools could face legal action if they fail to comply with federal law by Monday, June 9, according to a memo from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ sent the notice to school districts affiliated with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), warning that they may be legally liable due to the CIF's policy allowing transgender students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with their gender identity.

Federal officials argue the policy violates federal law and have given districts until June 9 to comply.

This memo comes a week after President Donald Trump threatened to withhold California's federal funding over the participation of a transgender athlete in the CIF State Track and Field Championships, held in Clovis over the weekend.

Shortly after those statements, the CIF introduced a new policy allowing cisgender athletes to receive duplicate medals if they would have placed higher had a transgender athlete not competed. The CIF said that it had decided to implement the policy before the President's comments.

As a result, AB Hernandez, a transgender girl from Jurupa Valley High School, won the girls' triple jump in a tie and the girls' high jump in a three-way tie.

