Donald Trump is a dad of 5, grandfather of 10: What to know about his family

President-elect Donald Trump is a father of five and grandfather of 10 whose family is intertwined with his political career, including his historic return to the White House.

MORE: JD Vance is a dad of 3: What to know about his wife, kids

When Donald Trump delivered his victory speech in the 2024 presidential race on Nov. 6, nearly his entire family was there to celebrate.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 6, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump said in his victory speech.

When he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, Trump's family was again by his side.

President-elect Donald Trump, trailed by Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, arrives for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Here is what to know about Donald Trump's family as he returns to the White House.

Melania Trump

Former first lady Melania Trump met her future husband in 1998 at a party during New York Fashion Week.

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands next to Former First Lady Melania Trump during the last day of the RNC in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"He was very charming and... we had a great sparkle," Melania told the late Barbara Walters in a 2015 interview on ABC News' "20/20." "He came with a date, so he asked me for the number and I said... 'I will not give you my number, so if you give me your numbers I will call you.'"

"He was known as kind of a lady's man," she continued, laughing. "But, we had great chemistry the first time."

"We've had great chemistry ever since," added Donald Trump.

In 2005, seven years after meeting, Melania Trump, a Slovenian supermodel, wed Donald Trump in a star-studded wedding at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's beachfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Together, the couple welcomed a son, Barron Trump, in 2006. The Trumps raised Barron in New York City and Palm Beach, where have lived since leaving the White House in 2021.

When she became first lady in 2017, Melania Trump did not move into the White House for several months so that Barron, then 10, could finish the school year.

As first lady, Melania Trump spearheaded her "Be Best" campaign, which raised awareness about online bullying. In 2018, she described herself in an interview with ABC News as "the most bullied person in the world," adding, "One of them -- if you really see what people are saying about me."

In the 2024 election cycle, Melania Trump has rarely joined Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Her appearance on the final night of the RNC with the rest of the Trump family marked her first appearance at the convention and her first time joining Donald Trump at a major campaign event this election cycle.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter, Kai Trump, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Donald Trump Jr., who was born in 1977, is the eldest child of Donald Trump and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, his father's alma mater, Donald Trump Jr., went into the family business, joining the Trump Organization.

He now serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, working to grow the company's, "real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests," according to his biography.

Trump Jr. has become a political figure himself as a major fundraiser for Republican candidates. Sources have told ABC News that he was the driving force behind a successful effort to get his father to select J.D. Vance as the vice presidential candidate.

Donald Trump Jr. is a father of five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

His eldest child, 17-year-old Kai, entered the political spotlight with a speech at this year's RNC.

In her remarks, Kai described Donald Trump as a "normal" grandfather, saying, "He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he presented it out to his friends how proud he was of me."

"A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing," she said. "Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you."

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump arrives before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ivanka Trump, born in 1981, is the middle child of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump.

Like her older brother, Ivanka Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and then went onto work in the family business, the Trump Organization, in addition to starting her own eponymous fashion brand in 2014.

In 2017, she left her role with the Trump Organization and moved to Washington, D.C., to serve as a senior adviser to her father in the White House, a role she held all four years of his administration.

While working in the White House, she took a leave from actively leading her fashion brand, which then closed in 2018.

After playing a role in her father's 2016 and 2020 campaigns and at the White House, Ivanka Trump announced that she would not join her dad's 2024 presidential campaign.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she said in a statement in November 2022.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, whom she wed in 2009, now live in the Miami area with their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner, who also served as a senior White House adviser, joined Donald Trump onstage at the RNC in their first public campaign appearance of the 2024 election cycle.

The couple traveled to Washington, D.C., with their three children for the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump, from right, with son Luke, daughter Carolina and wife Lara Trump, speaks before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally on Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Eric Trump, born in 1984, is the youngest child of Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump.

In a 2015 interview, Eric Trump described his dad as an "incredibly funny" person.

"His humor's really one of his best qualities, and people don't see that," Eric Trump said. "It doesn't come across on the news, when he's talking about serious issues. But he is an incredibly funny, incredibly practical person."

After graduating from Georgetown University, he went into the family business, joining the Trump Organization, where he now holds the title of executive vice president.

According to his biography, Eric Trump's role includes overseeing "all aspects of management and operation of the global real estate empire, including new project acquisition, development and construction."

In 2014, Eric married his wife, Lara, with whom he shares two children, Luke and Caroline.

At this year's RNC in Milwaukee, Caroline was photographed sitting on her grandfather's lap.

After becoming heavily involved in her father-in-law's 2016 presidential campaign, Lara Trump was voted co-chair of the Republican National Committee in 2024.

In the days leading up to the Nov. 5 election, Lara Trump shared a photo on Instagram with Eric Trump after voting early.

"Today, I voted, one more time, for a man I'm proud to call my father-in-law, grandfather to my two children and a man who I will be SO proud to call our 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," Lara Trump, also the Republican National Committee co-chair, captioned the photo, in part.

Lara and Eric Trump and their two children were also there to support Donald Trump on Inauguration Day.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, walks after being on stage with former President Donald Trump at a rally on Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Tiffany Trump, born in 1993, is the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and then went onto earn her law degree from Georgetown University in 2020.

In 2022, she married Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago, with her father walking her down the aisle.

According to her profiles on Instagram and X, Tiffany Trump's legal work is focused on criminal justice reform and cyber national security.

Barron Trump

President Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Barron Trump, born in 2006, is the only child of Donald and Melania Trump.

He graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach in May and now attends New York University, his father told The Daily Mail in the September.

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's, he's doing great," Donald Trump said of his youngest child.

Barron Trump arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

In July, Barron Trump was the only one of Donald Trump's five children absent from the stage after the former president accepted his party's nomination on the final night of the RNC.

During the campaign, Barron Trump did not appear on the campaign trail for his dad, but he had an unofficial campaign role: podcast adviser.

As a member of Gen Z, Barron Trump was the one to introduce his father to the podcast medium, a source close to Donald Trump told ABC News. YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul was top of mind for Barron, the source noted, and his podcast "Impaulsive" was the first one Donald Trump appeared on back in June.