Downtown Fresno business showcasing outfits for any occasion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located in Downtown Fresno in the heart of the Brewery District off of Fulton and Inyo, Celfie Ready is turning heads one look at a time.

"I feel like I cater a lot to the working woman," says Celfie Ready Owner Jessica Sanchez. "I want them to feel like they're still wearing trendy clothes and very modern, but with a twist."

From prints to pantsuits, Sanchez says her fashion boutique promotes style with functionality.

"Something that's really going to last you, but it's not going to break the bank," she said.

Two to three- piece outfits can be broken up to mix and match.

Being "Celfie Ready" is an attitude.

Sanchez posts outfit of the day inspiration on her Instagram, featuring looks you can shop at her store.

"They can order online, on Instagram via DM or they can come to the store and try it on," she said.

The entrepreneur is also a makeup artist taking appointments on weekends, so customers can enjoy a complete head-to-toe transformation.

As she celebrates one year open in the Sun Stereo Warehouse, Sanchez says the journey here may not have been easy, but it was well worth it.

"I felt like I had accomplished something," she said. "I was on my way home, and I was crying because I could not believe this happened. I got my keys the same day the 'Barbie' movie launched.

Much like the movie's messaging, the mom of three says she wants her store to show women they can accomplish whatever they put their minds to.

Celfie Ready is hosting a fashion show on Sunday, August 4, at 12 pm.

