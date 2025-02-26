A downtown Fresno business owner has suffered repeated set-backs after a series of break-ins.

Downtown Fresno salon targeted by criminals for forth time

A downtown Fresno business owner is frustrated after her salon was targeted by criminals for a fourth time since September.

A downtown Fresno business owner is frustrated after her salon was targeted by criminals for a fourth time since September.

A downtown Fresno business owner is frustrated after her salon was targeted by criminals for a fourth time since September.

A downtown Fresno business owner is frustrated after her salon was targeted by criminals for a fourth time since September.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno business owner is frustrated after her salon was targeted by criminals for a fourth time since September.

Cathie Morales owns Euphoria Salon and Spa off Fulton and San Joaquin streets.

It's been a difficult year for her both professionally and personally.

"In early December, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," said Morales.

She had a tumor removed in early February but found out she'd need chemotherapy on the same day as the burglary.

"This on top of that was not fun. It was pretty rough yesterday," said Morales.

Morales said she's thankful for a Good Samaritan who witnessed the suspect throw a rock through the window then recorded this video of him and called police.

The Fresno Police Department confirms officers arrested the man on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, and obstruction of justice.

They were also able to recover all the stolen merchandise, but Morales now has to replace a window yet again.

"These windows are not cheap and the landlord does not pay for those, we pay for those. And I could call the insurance but the deductible is more than what the window's going to cost me," said Morales.

She said she feels discouraged but she refuses to give up.

"It's important for me to stay down here. It's important for me to flourish because I'm here not just for myself but for everyone that's supported us," said Morales.

The Fresno Police Department said it is increasing patrols in the area.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.