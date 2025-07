Dozens learn the basics of sailing at 20th annual Lake Yosemite Sail Camp

For decades, sailing enthusiasts have hit the water and raised their sails as part of sail camp at Lake Yosemite.

For decades, sailing enthusiasts have hit the water and raised their sails as part of sail camp at Lake Yosemite.

For decades, sailing enthusiasts have hit the water and raised their sails as part of sail camp at Lake Yosemite.

For decades, sailing enthusiasts have hit the water and raised their sails as part of sail camp at Lake Yosemite.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For decades, sailing enthusiasts have hit the water and raised their sails as part of sail camp at Lake Yosemite.

From campers to counselors, the annual tradition has come full circle for so many learning the basics of the boat.

Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz takes us out to the lake for a day of fun.