Driver arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed a woman in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that killed a woman in Visalia.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Burke Street and Kaweah Avenue.

Police say 26-year-old Omar Chavarria ran a stop sign and crashed into two other vehicles.

Chavarria ran from the scene before officers found and arrested him.

One of the other drivers involved was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.