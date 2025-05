Driver crashes vehicle into candy store in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was injured after crashing their car into a candy store in Porterville on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Orange and C Street.

Authorities say the driver confused the gas pedal with the brake and accelerated into the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but no one inside was hurt.

Police are determining whether the driver experienced a medical emergency before the crash.