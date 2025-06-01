The driver slammed into a big-rig that was broken down on the shoulder

Reckless driver seriously injured in high-speed crash on Highway 99

Wreckage of a Ford Taurus and a big rig is seen on the southbound shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street after a crash Saturday. The Taurus driver suffered major injuries.

Wreckage of a Ford Taurus and a big rig is seen on the southbound shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street after a crash Saturday. The Taurus driver suffered major injuries.

Wreckage of a Ford Taurus and a big rig is seen on the southbound shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street after a crash Saturday. The Taurus driver suffered major injuries.

Wreckage of a Ford Taurus and a big rig is seen on the southbound shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street after a crash Saturday. The Taurus driver suffered major injuries.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver suffered major injuries Saturday evening after crashing into a stopped commercial truck on the southbound shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A big rig experiencing mechanical issues had pulled over to the side of the highway when a Ford Taurus, reportedly driving recklessly on the shoulder, slammed into the rear of the trailer at high speed.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

The Taurus sustained significant damage. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the injured driver," the CHP said in a statement. "This incident serves as a stark reminder that excessive speed and reckless behavior can have devastating consequences."

The CHP urged drivers to obey traffic laws, avoid reckless driving, and always wear seatbelts.