Drivers left stranded on Highway 99 as dust storm sweeps through Tulare County

Dust storm, wet weather, and gusty winds left dozens stranded along Highway 99 in Tulare County on Monday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dust storm, wet weather, and gusty winds left dozens stranded along Highway 99 in Tulare County on Monday.

Powerful winds knocked over several fences and trees as the blowing dust brought visibility down to zero in some spots.

After the dust came even more gusty winds and then rain.

A group traveling from the Veterans Day Parade Run in Porterville back home to Fresno had to pull over mid-way at Bravo Farms in Traver.

Some say they have never experienced a dust storm like this one in the area before.

"I have been in Fresno for 40 years, this is the first time i have ever seen a storm like this it was really scary. When we were out there the wind picked up, dust, leaves and trees were hitting our windshield and I'm really glad we pulled over," said Teresa, who had to pull over due to the storm.

"Some of them drive faster they probably think the quick they drive the faster they get out of the storm.. please don't do that it was really scary to feel the wind past us."

Teresa and her crew, the traveling sisters say it was helpful to be in a group.

They also were in communication with people back home who were updating them on the weather conditions.

Although the wind and blowing dust has since calmed down, the rain has been consistent for parts of the south valley and roads may be slick.

