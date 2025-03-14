Drivers urged to be safe in Visalia rain as crash rates drop from last year

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County has seen gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain hitting the area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, local drivers and law enforcement are urging people to drive safely as inclement weather continues.

Visalia California Highway Patrol Officer, Adrian Gonzalez, says most crashes are preventable.

Speed is one of the primary factors in collisions in the Visalia area and dangers only multiply with wet roads.

"One of the main things we try to focus on in enforcement capacity is obviously speed during this inclement weather but also DUIs, we want to take unsafe drivers off the roadway. Currently, for the Visalia CHP Office, our stats are up over 25% compared to this time last year so trying to keep them off the road to keep people safe," says Officer Gonzalez.

Officer Gonzalez says their arrests have increased by over 25% partially thanks to more patrols on the roads.

Meanwhile crashes in the Visalia area are down by 15% compared to this time last year. They hope to continue that trend as the danger increases during rainy weather.

"It's very important for motorists to slow down so it gives them stopping distance. Make sure they are able to see the tires from the vehicle in front," explains Officer Gonzalez.

Wet weather, speeding, and distracted drivers, they're all things that local business owner, Ernst McConnell, worries about.

He spends about 50 hours on the road for work each week and says he was recently hit by a driver he believes was not paying attention.

"They just drive and it's crazy, they stop in front of you and they speed through lights and stuff," expresses Ernst.

His message to drivers is to slow down, drive safely, and make sure your car is ready.

"One thing you have to have good tires, that is for sure, and be safe. Be careful, make sure you have good windshield wipers and good brakes," says Ernst.

And for those traveling to higher elevations remember you need to carry chains and know the road conditions before you head out the door.

"So a lot of it can be avoided if you just plan ahead. Slow down and be careful, you know. Stay off your phones and just focus on your driving. That's the biggest thing that you can do is to be safe and to get where you're going safely and back home," mentions Larry Johnson with Caltrans.

Ahead of the St. Patrick's Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol says officers will be out on the roads looking for speeding, distracted, and intoxicated drivers.

