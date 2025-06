DUI crash causes brush fire in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brush fire erupted in Madera County after a fiery DUI crash early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a witness called to report a possible drunk driver around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

As the witness was talking to dispatchers, they watched the car catch fire and cause a brush fire.

CAL FIRE put out the flames and the driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for his injuries.

Investigators say alcohol is a factor in the crash.