Dust storm knocks out power, causes damage across Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds kicked up massive dust clouds across Central California on Monday, creating dangerous travel conditions for drivers and leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dust Storm Warning for central Fresno County, which was allowed to expire around 3:30 pm.

Officials say the storm swept through Fresno County, making it difficult to see in several areas, including Clovis, Selma, Fowler, and Fresno.

ABC30 Insider Melissa Anaya captured photos of a huge cloud of dust creeping over Highway 198 near downtown Fresno.

Dust quickly moved through the streets and skies as the wind picked up in the downtown area, sending trash scattering onto nearby sidewalks.

Visibility was reduced to about a quarter mile, even down to a couple hundred feet in some places, making it difficult to see cars and bicyclists on the busy downtown streets.

In another Fresno neighborhood near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Jensen Avenue, winds knocked a branch off a tree, sending it crashing into the roadway below.

The powerful winds have also knocked out power for more than 5,000 PG &E customers across Fresno and Madera counties.

The storm also created dangerous driving conditions and left damage behind in Tulare and Kings counties.

In Woodlake, winds knocked down a 40-year-old willow tree in the backyard of an Action News viewer's home in Woodlake.

Traffic cameras along the highway near Plaza Drive in the Goshen area captured drivers traveling through a hazy layer of dust.

Many drivers could be seen using their headlights in the daylight as the dust reduced visibility.

In Corcoran, another driver reported having to pull over as dust made the roadway nearly impossible to see.

The storm also swept through Madera County, where it caused a 10-car crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 152 near Road 17.

The southbound Highway 99 connector to Highway 152 was closed due to the crash, but has since reopened.

