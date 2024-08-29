'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Artem Chigvintsev is seen outside 'Dancing With The Stars' Rehearsal Studio on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it's unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old Matteo.

ABC, which airs "Dancing with the Stars," had no comment on the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Disney is the parent company of both ABC and this ABC station.