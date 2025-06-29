Two earthquakes rattle opposite sides of Central California minutes apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two small earthquakes rattled opposite sides of Central California late Saturday night, just minutes apart.

The first quake, a magnitude 3.1, hit at 7:34 p.m. about 2 miles west-southwest of San Juan Bautista in San Benito County, according to the USGS. It originated at a depth of 3.9 miles.

Just three minutes later, a stronger magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck 5.6 miles southeast of Deep Springs in Inyo County at 7:37 p.m. PT. That quake had a depth of 4.2 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from either event. However, both quakes were felt in nearby communities, according to early reports submitted to the USGS.

The two quakes occurred along different fault lines.