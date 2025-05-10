Elizabeth Smart speaks out against human trafficking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been more than 20 years since Elizabeth Smart was abducted and held captive, and for many of the years since, she's fought for other victims of sexual violence and pushed for systemic change.

On Friday morning, Smart shared her story in Fresno.

"I heard the voice again, repeating the same words again saying 'I have a knife at your neck, don't make a sound, get up, and come with me,'" recalled Smart.

It's a story she's re-lived countless times.

"I remember stopping and turning to him and saying 'well if you're just going to rape and kill me could you just do it here?'" Smart said.

In 2003, Smart was just 14 when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City home.

For nine long months, she was held captive and sexually abused.

Since then, she's worked as an advocate, fighting for victims of human trafficking.

"If this happens to you, number one, it is not your fault, you didn't do anything wrong, and number two, nobody can take away your value," said Smart.

"I know it feels like you're destroyed, I know it feels like you're broken beyond repair, but just because this other person did this to you, it doesn't take away your value."

The cause brought her to Fresno to stand alongside Breaking the Chains, whose mission is to fight trafficking and support victims.

Before Smart stood under bright lights, in front of a crowded room, she sat with us in a quiet garden to speak one-on-one about her visit and cause.

Smart wasn't trafficked but says she sees parallels with the abuse and trauma she suffered.

"I was both physically restrained during my captivity, but I was also mentally restrained," said Smart.

"I mean I lived under so many threats every single day that it was impossible to do anything other than survive, and that is true for so many other victims, and I really want people to understand that."

Her presence was a call to the community to support organizations like Breaking the Chains.

Co-founder Debra Rush says one in six children in the Fresno area is at risk of human trafficking.

"What we're seeing is familial trafficking, generational trafficking, unfortunately, gang trafficking is one of the most prevalent forms of trafficking that we are seeing here with our violent gangs," said Rush.

The organization's yearly Promise Luncheon, its biggest fundraiser of the year, was packed with law enforcement and local leaders who shared how the group changed their views of the crime.

"I knew about the activity that was occurring in our city with prostitution and a number of other things, but I really didn't understand the victimization part until Debra enlightened me," said Smart.

In hearing these stories, Smart hopes others are inspired to join the fight.

"I hope it stays with them and sparks conversations in their own homes," said Smart.

