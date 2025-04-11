Escaped inmate allegedly seen changing into disguise after deadly shooting of Mexican officer

MEXICO (KFSN) -- Newly obtained video allegedly shows Kern County escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez running down a street in Tijuana, shortly after authorities say he killed a police commander during a shootout in Mexico on Wednesday.

The video shows him quickly changing into reflective clothing and continuing to walk away.

Another security camera allegedly shows Hernandez crossing a highway, still wearing that disguise.

Law enforcement confirms both videos are being investigated, and now we're learning more about the agent who was killed, 33-year-old Abigail Esparza Reyes.

She was part of the "Gringo Hunters" team that's been featured in past ABC News coverage.

"Okay, now we're going to coordinate how we'll work the homicide case," said Commander Reyes to her team in the special.

"Let's see where this takes us," Commander Reyes continues.

The U.S. Marshals Service was in the area when Commander Esparza-Reyes was shot and rendered aid before she died.

The agency said it cannot comment on specifics, but shared a statement, writing:

"We mourn her loss along with her family, friends, and colleagues. We will continue to assist our international partners with the associated investigations."

"Those who commit violence against law enforcement officers will be held accountable."

Hernandez was sentenced to 80 years to life in 2019 for a murder in Los Angeles County and was serving his time at Kern Valley State Prison.

On December 2nd of 2024, he was brought to the superior courthouse in Delano for two in-custody offenses.

That's when authorities say he jumped out of a CDCR transport van and got away.

Skyview 30 video shows schools in Delano, all were shut down during the intense manhunt that followed.

As the search for Cesar Hernandez continues in Mexico, the one question that has been answered for people here in Delano is knowing for certain that he is no longer in their community.

