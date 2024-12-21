Evacuation Warning issued near North Fork due to wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. -- A wildfire that is currently burning near North Fork has led to an Evacuation warning in the area, authorities with the Madera County Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze is burning near Pine Hill Lane and Timberview Road and has burned a quarter of an acre in heavy brush.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities want to remind the public to not wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.