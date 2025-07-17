Everything to know from Fresno State's final Mountain West Media Days

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mountain West players are gathering in Las Vegas as we inch closer to a new season of college football.

It is the final Mountain West Media Days for Fresno State Football before the Bulldogs join their new conference, the Pac-12, next season.

Day one is all about the players and their hype to get the season rolling. Day two will focus on the coaches.

Action News sports director Stephen Hicks is in Las Vegas, breaking down everything you need to know about MW Media Days:

Boise State projected to finish 1st, Bulldogs to finish 5th

Defending Mountain West Champions Boise State has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the conference.

The Broncos earned 35 of 39 first-place media votes and 464 total points to lead the preseason poll for the 15th straight season.

Boise State finished last season ranked inside the top 10 in the College Football Playoff and earned a bye into the CFP quarterfinals, where they fell to Penn State in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Matt Entz's first season at the helm of the Fresno State Football program is projected to end in a fifth-place finish.

2025 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish

1. Boise State (35)

2. UNLV (4)

3. San José State

4. Colorado State

5. Fresno State

6. Air Force

7. Hawai'i

8. San Diego State

9. Utah State

10. Wyoming

11. New Mexico

12. Nevada

The final season in the Mountain West Conference

Five teams are leaving the Mountain West Conference for the Pac-12 after this season.

"We really want to stay in the moment and thank those student athletes for the legacy that is the Mountain West," Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said.

Fresno State, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State will join Oregon State, Washington State and the newly added Texas State Bobcats to reform the Pac-12 conference next football season.

The Mountain West and Pac-12 are currently in a legal dispute about poaching fees.

"We're committed to doing what we do well business as usual and we're looking forward to this season," Nevarez said.

Al'zillion Hamilton lone Bulldog to be named preseason All-MW

Fresno State senior cornerback Al'zillion Hamilton earned his first career preseason All-Mountain West recognition on Wednesday.

"It's only preseason. I want my name on the outcome at the end of the year, I want my name on that," Hamilton said.

Hamilton had his name in the transfer portal this offseason but returned to Fresno State after a conversation his dad had with head coach Matt Entz.

"After I talked with Entz I said 'this is the guy here," Alfonso Hamilton said. "I said 'I don't know what you gotta do but you gotta get back to Fresno.'"

"He wants us to be the most physical team on the field. It's a lot of lifting and a lot of mentality that's what it is," Al'zillion said.

The senior Bulldog has the most games played in a Bulldog uniform with 42 entering this year. In 2024, he was one of the nation's top corners, ranking 10th in the FBS in passes defended with an average of 1.2 per game.

