EXCLUSIVE: Zaon Collins ''blessed & grateful'' for second chance at Fresno State after deadly crash

Hear from the incoming Bulldog transfer on the lessons learned after serving time for a deadly crash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Zaon Collins plead guilty last summer to felony reckless driving that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Las Vegas native Eric Echiverria.

As part of a plea deal, Collins served 90 days in jail, was fined $1,000 for the manslaughter charge and is in the midst of three years on probation.

"I really don't try to think about it," Collins said in an exclusive interview with Action News. "It comes up in my mind sometimes and I just look to the Man above to get me through that time. Basketball is an outlet for me (and) when I think about it and feel down and kind of depressed you know I just pray on it and find a gym."

The former UNLV commit, thanks to Vance Walberg, that gym is now at Fresno State.

"When he told me he wanted me to come be a part of the Bulldog basketball team I was excited...I was just looking forward to get here as soon as possible," Collins said.

He's looking to now share his story with teens as a way to make smarter decisions in life.

"You know some teenagers it's like a domino effect. They get in trouble and then they get in trouble again. They think something is wrong and they give up on life," Collins said. "I want to start a program to help the youth to be better."

He started a similar program last year in Utah, where he averaged six points a game playing for a Salt Lake Community College team that went 30-4.

As for what the Red Wave can expect, he says this year's team will be "fast-paced and electric," adding that it is one that fans "should look forward to watching."

A new season tips November 8 at home against Sacramento State.

Collins is thankful to have found a home and a second chance, all the while knowing the Echiverria family didn't get the chance to say goodbye to Eric.

"Again, I send my apologies out to the other family involved...Many people don't get a second chance but I'm very blessed and grateful for this opportunity."

