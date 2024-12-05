Explosive exchange about 9/11 happens at Secret Service hearing

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Republican Texas Congressman Pat Fallon got into a screaming match Thursday at a House panel investigating the assassination attempt against President-elect Donald Trump.

Fallon yelled about Rowe's attendance at the 9/11 memorial.He accused Rowe of putting the President's Secret Service detail out of position so he could sit behind him during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

"Congressman, what you're not seeing is the [ lack ] of the detail off out of the picture's view. And that is the day where we remember more than 3,000 people that have died on 9/11," Rowe said Thursday. "I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there at Fresh Kills."

Fallon yelled at Rowe, asking if he was the special agent in charge.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, questions Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

"I was there to show respect for members that died on 9/11," Rowe yelled back his finger pointing at Fallon. "Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes," Rowe shouted.

"Oh I am not," Fallon responded.

"You are sir," Rowe yelled back. "And you are out of line!"

Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. responds to questions from Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

"I am an elected member of Congress, and I'm asking you a serious question," Fallon said.

"I am a public servant who has served," Rowe yelled back.

Fallon accused the acting director of putting the life of the vice president in jeopardy to audition for the job.

Earlier, Rowe told the House panel investigating the assassination attempt there is a heightened threat environment, and the Secret Service has already made changes to ensure the assassination attempt doesn't happen again.

"We are operating in a heightened threat environment with expanding protection requirements, and this requires a shift in the Secret Service's levels of protection, readiness and sustainability," Rowe told Congress. "A paradigm shift focuses on elevating protection, prioritizing training, strengthening our workforce and increasing accountability."