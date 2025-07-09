Prime Day is over, but you can still snag deals on mattresses and sleep essentials up to 42% off

Looking to elevate your bedtime routine? While Prime Day 2025 has come to a close, you can still find some great extended deals from mattress and sleep product retailers. Upgrade your mattress and get a better night's rest today with low prices on popular brands like Serra, Casper, and more.

Best Post-Prime Day Mattress Deals

6% off Amazon ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Essential Memory Foam Mattress - Queen $229.99

I've owned a number of Zinus mattresses and have always reliably enjoyed their comfort. This green tea breathable queen mattress is under $230 and a steal for those looking for a smaller bedroom or guest room mattress. Get it now.

15% off Amazon Casper Sleep Element Mattress - Full Size $463.25

This Casper mattress is made of recyclable materials and, according to the brand, features a top layer of breathable open-cell foam layers to allow for airflow while you sleep. Give this popular mattress a try in your bedroom for under $500.

15% off Amazon Serta - Plush Pillow Top 14.5 Inch Queen Mattress $594.15

Serta is a well-known brand in the mattress industry. This pick is the deepest of our mattresses at 14.5" and is plush for side sleepers who prefer extra comfort at the shoulders, hips and lower back.

15% off Amazon Casper Sleep Original Foam Hybrid Mattress $1,270.75

The Casper Original Hybrid mattress comes with Zoned Support which gives you specific support for different parts of your body.

11% off Amazon Leesa Queen Size Sapira Hybrid Mattress, Medium Firm Firmness $1,499.00

The Leesa is the splurge pick of the bunch. It has over 1,000 active response springs to help with support, and you can rest easy with a 100-night trial.

More sleep deals:

- Victoria's Secret Flannel Short Pajama Set (25% off)

- Sleep Mantra 100% Organic Cotton King Bed Sheet (42% off)

- Allewie Queen Size Platform Bed Frame with Velvet Upholstered Headboard (32% off)

- PERLECARE 3 Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress Topper (33% off)

- Pacific Coast Standard Bed Pillow (17% off)

- MZOO Sleep Eye Mask (31% off)

