Extra security following deadly shooting outside Visalia's Bethlehem Center

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every day, several people line up on a sidewalk in Visalia for a cooked meal and a box of food to go at the Bethlehem Center.

"Their mission is to establish dignity, respect and nourishment for the community at need," says Chandler Marquez with the Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

Just before 7:30 am Tuesday, shots rang out on Dinuba Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Several Visalia police officers responded and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Volunteers at the center were shocked and Wednesday morning, security was posted outside the door.

"Everyone was pretty shaken up and scared," Marquez said. "They have a great leadership team over there. As we stated, we implemented extra security measures to makes sure people feel safe."

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Kaweah Health, where he later died from his injuries.

The Visalia Police Department says this area is normally busy, and there could have easily been more innocent victims.

"The Bethlehem Center attracts a lot of people," says Liz Jones with the Visalia Police Department. "It is a very busy area, and we are thankful that no one else was hurt."

"In recent history, this is probably the most tragic event that has happened at one of our distribution sites," Marquez said.

Jones says it's important people are aware of their surroundings at all times.

"Be very vigilant, aware of your surroundings," she said. "If you see something suspicious or someone acting strange, that could help prevent a crime. Even just calling in a tip. "

The Bethlehem Center is operating as normal the rest of the week.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or victim.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Visalia police.

