Family displaced after mobile home fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are without a home after a mobile home went up in flames in central Fresno.

It happened just after 7:30 am Monday on Olive and Jackson.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but the home sustained significant damage.

Two adults and two children have been displaced. No one was hurt.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire was an exterior fire that spread to the home.