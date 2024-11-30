Family, friends mourn Lemoore teen shooting victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The night after Thanksgiving, family and friends of 14-year-old Noah Sullivan gathered together, but not to celebrate the holiday the group was remembering the young teen whose life ended too soon.

On the night of Friday, November 22 around 10:30 Lemoore Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of East Hanford Armona Road near 18th Avenue.

That's where they found a teen shooting victim whose family would later identify as Noah. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A week after his death dozens gathered for a vigil at Heritage Park and shared stories of the teen they said loved basketball and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Many wore matching t-shirts with #LLN on the front for Live Long Noah and on the back, the words "gone but never forgotten" were surrounded by angel wings.

His oldest sister hopes people can see the teen beyond the way he died.

"Because of what happened people think that Noah was a bad kid, but he wasn't," said Nya Dennis, Noah's sister. "He was probably the sweetest, most go-lucky, goofy kid I've ever met in my entire life."

His sister Akariana who was only a year older than Noah described how they drove each other crazy in only the way siblings can, but said she could never stay annoyed long.

"If you were having a bad day and if would he come to your room," said Akariana Powell, Noah's sister. "You'd be mad at him, but also you'd start laughing and he's just the kind of person that would make you smile if you didn't feel like smiling."

Noah spent many summers and school breaks with his grandmother in Fresno.

She said he dreamed of being in the military like his grandpa and stepdad and he was always doing what he could to help his family.

"Just a joy to be around," said Tongia Sullivan, Noah's Grandmother. "He was so helpful. Anything you needed or wanted he wanted to be able to help you out and he'd ask you. And he would do good work too!."

Noah's cousin said he's lost not only a cousin, but a friend.

"He's basically my best cousin. We did everything together, we had fun together," said Cordae Hunter, Noah's cousin. "It's tragic that I lost him and I miss him a lot."

Though Noah's life was cut short his aunt said it's clear Noah had an impact on his community.

"Man in his small 14 years of life he influenced so many people, he touched so many people," Natasha Threadgill, Noah's Aunt. "So it's very heartwarming for us to know that so many people loved him."

Noah's funeral will be at 11 a.m. on December 13th at Lemoore Seventh Day Adventist Church.

His death is still being investigated and police haven't released anything about a suspect. If you know anything you're asked to call the Lemoore Police Department.

