Family-owned Fresno business wants to take laundry off your to-do list

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and veteran-owned Sudz Laundromat and Fluff & Fold is offering to take laundry off of your to-do list.

"All you have to do is package up all your laundry, you put it on your front porch, we swing by, pick it up, bring it here, wash it, dry it, fold it, repackage it and drop it back off to you the next day," says owner Justin Foraker.

Fluff & Fold bags fit 20 pounds of laundry -- no need to separate lights and colors, that's done for you.

Specify any skin sensitivity, hang-dry garments or care instructions in the notes before pick-up, and then it's left at your doorstep the next day.

Pricing starts at $1.75 per pound for weekly and bi-weekly clients, but it's the extra time that you can spend on you that's invaluable.

Foraker and his wife, Molly, recently opened and revamped the laundromat off of Blackstone and Englewood.

In addition to updating and repairing the machines, Foraker integrated water and energy-efficient measures.

If pick-up and delivery isn't for you, walk in and use any coin-operated machines that are sanitized daily.

"We have a laundry drop-off option -- you can come to this location between 7 am and 12 pm, drop your stuff off and we'll have it ready for the next day," Foraker said.

For more information, visit their website.

