Farber Educational Center students landed potential careers before receiving their diplomas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High School graduations have come to an end.

Andres Navarro recently graduated high school from Farber Educational Center.

But before he received his diploma Action News met up with him in the campus warehouse.

"I remember being in freshman year and I didn't think it'd come by so fast so being here is really unbelievable to me." Navarro said.

He says the Logistics and Warehouse Management Program was one of his favorites.

"I enjoyed it very much, because I like being active around more. So sitting in the class isn't really for me. So I really enjoyed having this course," Navarro said.

Students in the course have the opportunity to learn career skills and gain certifications to prepare them for the real world.

Action News got to see students at work at the beginning of the school year as they sorted and organized thousands of pounds of food for the community food pantry.

We watched as they stuffed bags for Fresno Unified's backpack program which ensures students don't go hungry over the weekend.

The course instructor Jonathan Hinojosa says the program works closely with industry partners.

That includes Gap Pacific Distribution and Lyons Magnus.

During a recent industry showcase day, students had to go through mock interviews with those industry partners.

"And in the process, they went through these said mock interviews, and were thoroughly impressed with some of our students and said 'Hey, we're going to have some jobs opening up. Put an application in,'" Hinojosa said.

That led to 10 students being hired: eight at Gap, two at Lyons.

One student is still going through the application process in hopes of getting hired.

Navarro is one of those 10 who already secured a position.

He'll be working at Gap's distribution warehouse and will go through leadership training.

Hinojosa says he's not surprised.

"He could be a lead over a department in less than a year." Hinojosa said. "He showed up, did what he needed to do. He stood out, never said, no. He's like 'I'm willing to put in the work.'"

Navarro will be busy, but says the job will help support him as he starts college at Fresno City.

He's planning on studying welding.

He'll take courses two days a week and work in the afternoons full-time.

"I'm really nervous about it and stuff, because I don't know what my future ahead of me is. So I'm really excited to see what's to come," Navarro said.

The students who are entering the workforce are planning to meet once a month with Mr. Hinojosa.

That way, they have continued support and they can give Mr. Hinojosa feedback on anything they feel he should add to next year's class.

