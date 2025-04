Fatal crash involving vehicle and bicycle shuts down Clovis street

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle turned fatal in Clovis on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the area of Bullard and Armstrong.

Clovis police have confirmed that at least one person was killed.

Officials have not yet released any other details about this crash.

Bullard has been closed between Armstrong and Temperance as officers investigate.

