FCSO announces arrest of possible gang members for robbery spree

The Fresno County sheriff's office announced arrests in violent robberies from last summer.

The Fresno County sheriff's office announced arrests in violent robberies from last summer.

The Fresno County sheriff's office announced arrests in violent robberies from last summer.

The Fresno County sheriff's office announced arrests in violent robberies from last summer.

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County sheriff's office announced arrests in violent robberies from last summer.

Though the announcement came on Wednesday, the arrests have been happening since January.

Most of the suspects are immigrants. The District Attorney and the sheriff wanted to send a strong message.

"We are also here to hold accountable every dirtbag, low-life criminal, and yes, I said it, dirtbag low-life criminal, that comes here and wants to take advantage of people that are on American soil," said Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County DA.

On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced five men were arrested for four different robberies around Mendota and Kerman over the course of two weeks in August 2024.

Investigators said in three of the cases, vehicles were stolen and used in the other armed robberies.

One of those cars was found abandoned and on fire.

"So we are talking about individuals that pose a significant danger to our community," said Sheriff John Zanoni, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Those arrested include Anderson Vega Laya, Aaron Sojo Moreno and Yan Garcia-Heredia. All three are said to be Venezuelan immigrants.

Helan Lopez Sanchez is from El Salvador.

The fifth suspect, Albert Hingues, was born in the U.S.

Investigators said the group may have ties to a Venezuelan gang.

The investigation took months, with the gang task force calling in SWAT to collect evidence and make arrests.

When SWAT found Lopez Sanchez, the Sheriff said he put up a tough fight; he barricaded himself in a motel room in Fresno, pointed an AR-style rifle at the door and even pulled the trigger several times.

"Thankfully, due to the firearm malfunction, none of the rounds in the gun fired," said Zanoni. "Deputies eventually took Sanchez safely into custody."

The men are charged with a variety of crimes, from robbery to evading arrest.

Smittcamp said gangs often use intimidation to keep people from reporting crimes, and she doesn't want anyone, including immigrants with or without legal status, to fear calling Fresno law enforcement.

"Especially now in the environment that we're living in, people are scared and they are confused," said Smittcamp. "They don't know what is going to happen."

"If you're a victim or a witness of a crime," said Zanoni. "When our deputies show up in this uniform, they are not going to ask you what your immigration status is. They're here to protect you and they're here to help you."

The District Attorney was also asked about the suspects possibly being deported. In Fresno, she said if they're prosecuted, their sentences would be served in the U.S. After that, it's up to immigration to decide.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.