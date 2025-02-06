Federal employees grapple with Trump administration contract buyouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Resign or risk being laid off. That was the directive in an email sent to roughly two million federal employees from the US Office of Personal Management on January 28th.

The deferred resignation offer says employees can voluntarily leave their position and be paid through September 30th, but do not have to continue working.

Those employees were given just over a week to make their decision.

By Wednesday, administration officials said at least 40,000 federal workers had accepted the offer and they expected that number to grow.

The email was part of a series of directives issued by President Trump aimed at federal employees.

The effort is being led by Elon Musk who heads the Department of Government Efficiency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Musk's work which included putting the entirety of USAID on leave starting Friday.

"I think Elon Musk also has a little bit of common sense, and I think the American people really appreciate that when it comes to the federal government because it seems like all common sense has been lost in this city," said Leavitt.

Action News reached out to several local US Representatives, including Democrat Jim Costa and Republicans Vince Fong and Tom McClintock. Only Costa's office responded.

In a letter to the president Democratic Congressman Jim Costa called the policy "misleading, coercive, and legally questionable".

He continued Federal employees "are being pressured into making a life-changing decision with little clarity on the consequences. This program threatens not only their livelihoods but also the essential services that millions of Americans rely on."

He said in his district alone there are more than 5,000 federal employees including at the IRS.

Jourdain Solis is a Fresno IRS employee who chose to accept the buyout.

"This current administration is already very volatile with all the executive orders they've been making and my position is a very small one," said Solis. "I have a lot of other employees, myself included where our job isn't mission critical we're not working the tax season so a lot of us felt intimidated by it and we kind of felt like we had no option but to take the offer."

The offer is now facing legal battles with three unions asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order ahead of Thursday's deadline.

The lawsuits give Solis some pause, but he said he's confident in his decision.

"Just as of yesterday OPM released additional guidelines about this stating that this was a legally binding agreement," said Solis. "That did make me believe that if they did not follow through on this offer that I can take legal recourse on that."

Solis said he will use the next 8 months to find a new job. He said due to some administrative steps that need to be taken he believes he'll continue in his role until March 1.

