'Fiestas Patrias' kicks off Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month in downtown Fresno

With bright-colored 'papel picado' banners overhead, hundreds filled Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno Sunday for the annual Fiestas Patrias.

With bright-colored 'papel picado' banners overhead, hundreds filled Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno Sunday for the annual Fiestas Patrias.

Two stages featured performers and vendors lined the street.

"Yes, it's something good for us," said Rosaura Vargas, owner of B-Maxx Rosaura's Bridal and Quinceñera dress shop in downtown Fresno.

Vargas says the celebration is good for her business, but also for the Hispanic and Latino community of Fresno.

For so many, starting a business is the American dream.

"It actually means a lot to us, well mostly for me because he came here two years ago from Sinaloa with a dream of starting his own business," said Dulce Veras.

Del Mar Mariscos was one of dozens of vendors selling food and goods.

"Oh my gosh, it feels amazing! I can be an example for a lot of women, especially entrepreneurs," said jewelry shop owner Karla Osborn.

She says the food, music, and dancing all make her feel proud of her roots.

"It feels amazing. I'm so happy to represent my country, and I feel very honored to see a lot of people celebrating this special day," said Osborn.

Kicking off Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Fiestas Patrias offered families a chance to get all ages involved to celebrate the rich culture, history, and freedom, as the first week coincides with the Independence Days of many countries.

The month also acknowledges the contributions the Hispanic and Latino communities have made to the United States and serves as a reason to come together.

